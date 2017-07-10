New York Mets

Sporting News
Chadbettis-cropped_ujeffnwspwmm1lf2xr5hrnz3d

MLB wrap: Rockies' Chad Bettis blanks Mets to continue hot start

by: alec.Brzezinski@performgroup.com (Alec Brzezinski) Sporting News 12m

... o 4-1 on the season, Bettis held the Mets to just six hits while hurling seven scoreless innings. Charlie Blackmon, st ...

Tweets