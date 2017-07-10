New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-953968422-e1525630775868

Jacob deGrom to miss another start with a hyperextended right elbow

by: Ashley Varela NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 44s

... rning in a 6.75 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 7.9 SO/9 through his first 24 innings. The Mets are still prepared to test his mettle on the big league stage, however, and ...

Tweets