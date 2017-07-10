New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Cespedes says right quad, not his hip, is sore

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 39s

... are: Game 30: Mets vs. Rockies, 7:10 p.m. on SNY By | May 4 | 4:25PM Share: Apr 16, 2018; New Y ...

Tweets