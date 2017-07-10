New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes exits game with right hip tightness
by: NBC Sports — Yahoo Sports 31m
... ight hamstring strain that shortened his season by five weeks last fall. The Mets have yet to announce a specific timeline for Cespedes’ return, but he’s pres ...
Tweets
-
A look at the Mets’ letter N. https://t.co/EJ4cmGYfrmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @si_mlb: Think Jacob deGrom’s injury might lead to the DH in the National League? Think again. Tom Verducci explains in Nine… https://t.co/MvQYcvUv2aTV / Radio Network
-
Think Jacob deGrom’s injury might lead to the DH in the National League? Think again. Tom Verducci explains in Nine… https://t.co/MvQYcvUv2aNewspaper / Magazine
-
We need more ideas for Matt V.'s twitter handle if we hit a 20th inning?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So far in this game, 415 pitches.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @StewStilez: @Buster_ESPN got it right here @scorebook_bobBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets