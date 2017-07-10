New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10823627

Player Meter: Position players, April 30-May 6

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m

... ws here. Asdrubal Cabrera continues to be the most consistent hitter for the Mets, even in the worst offensive week they have had to date. Cabrera collected s ...

Tweets