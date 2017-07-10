New York Mets
Cespedes (sore quadriceps) back in Mets lineup
by: ESPN — ESPN 7m
... left field and batting second. He is hitting .246 this season and leads the Mets with seven home runs and 26 RBIs. ...
RT @RobertKlemko: Ben Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph, 2018: "If he asks me a question, I might just have to point to the playbook."… https://t.co/Dk99X5OO4MTV / Radio Personality
RT @NYPost_Berman: #Knicks owner James Dolan sounds excited over David Fizdale after he announces yet another coaching hire #Grizzlies https://t.co/SwCBJD21vlBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Cespedes Back in Mets Lineup Tonight in Cincinnati https://t.co/8Yb66xGGAH #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Latest Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Reds, 7:10 PM https://t.co/dN5OcOiVhz #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Gary Cohen is smart, skipping Cincinnati for the second straight year. Johnny Fever will be filling in on SNY.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Welcome to the show, @pjconlon29! Conlon will make his major league debut tonight in Cincinnati. #MetsMinors
