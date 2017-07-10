New York Mets

Daily News
Yoenis Cespedes back in Mets lineup day after leaving game

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 7m

... ring strains. In the first year of his four-year, $110-million deal with the Mets, Cespedes missed 81 games last season with leg injuries and committed himsel ...

