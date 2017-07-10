New York Mets

Fox Sports
Pi-mlb-cardinals-john-gant-042618.vresize.1200.630.high.2

Cardinals recall Gant from Memphis, send down Mayers

by: FOX Sports Midwest Fox Sports 7m

... rfect innings of relief for the win in a 13-inning triumph April 26 over the Mets in his only previous 2018 appearance for the Cardinals. Gant, 25, will be ma ...

Tweets