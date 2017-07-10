New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10824409

Oh, that’s where I left my extra-base hits

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... with a long ball of the bat of . The Reds didn’t get anything else, but the Mets’ lead was down to one. The Mets a chance at insurance in the top of the nint ...

Tweets