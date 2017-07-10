New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-08-at-1.01.29-pm

Other teams get cool Lacer Hoodies but not us Mets fans

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

... n some teams, usually the New York ALs and Boston, LA and a few others.  The Mets are often left out. Shame. You own this Mets jersey: Jason Vargas Advertisem ...

Tweets