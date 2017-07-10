New York Mets

USA Today
636613823322099206-usatsi-10816633

Roberto Osuna, Blue Jays closer, charged with assault, per report

by: Jesse Yomtov USA Today 3m

... Most of Ryan Madson's 6.23 ERA came in one meltdown performance against the Mets, but the Nationals' setup man is having a tough time keeping runners off bas ...

Tweets