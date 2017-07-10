New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Recall Oswalt, Send Conlon to Triple-A

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 8m

... sent down left-hander P.J. Conlon. Oswalt, 24, got a cup of coffee with the Mets last month, getting into one game and tossing 4.2 innings and yielding two r ...

Tweets