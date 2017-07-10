New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10794347

Todd Frazier brings stability to third base

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m

... rates very well when you compare him to the hodgepodge of third basemen the Mets have trotted out there since 2015. In terms of offense, his 119 wRC+ only si ...

Tweets