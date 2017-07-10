New York Mets

Mets Trade Former Ace Matt Harvey To Reds For Catcher Devin Mesoraco

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 7m

... The 29-year-old Harvey was designated for assignment on Saturday, giving the Mets seven days to trade or release him when he refused a demotion to the minors. ...

