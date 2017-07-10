New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Wireap_60fb8ce0acb04e669bc139ecefde38a9_16x9_992

Mets trade former ace Matt Harvey to Reds C Devin Mesoraco

by: ABC News Yahoo Sports 17m

... in a city that will have far fewer late-night temptations than the Big . The Mets are getting a catcher who can help at their most unsettled position. The acq ...

Tweets