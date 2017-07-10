New York Mets

Metsblog
Usatsi_9320989_mjh0h2ep_bmsozcij

Submit questions about tonight's game for Keith Hernandez

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... t allowed an earned run over his last 12 innings (two starts). Peterson, the Mets' top pitching prospect, tossed seven scoreless innings on Monday afternoon a ...

Tweets