New York Mets

Fox Sports
201805082118767371911-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.53

Paxton pitches no-hitter, Mariners beat Blue Jays 5-0

by: AP Fox Sports 6m

... first pitch. He pinch hit in the ninth and took a called third strike as the Mets lost for the seventh time in eight games. had a bases-loaded single and an R ...

Tweets