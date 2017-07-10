New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10824949

Game recap May 8: The $16M starter

by: Lukas Vlahos Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 13m

... t 7-2. It has been almost a month since the Mets won back-to-back games (April 11 and 12), and their record now sits at 18-16 ...

Tweets