New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Usatsi_10398290

New York Mets 40-Man Roster Overview: Tomas Nido

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 12m

... inor leagues and was an important bounce back season. Nido hit .277 with the Cyclones and drove in 21 runs, which was a career high for him. In 2015, Nido moved u ...

Tweets