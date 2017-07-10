New York Mets
Mets Promote Guillorme, Send Down Nido
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 6m
... and .376 OBP with Double-A Binghamton in 2017. In a corresponding move, the Mets have demoted catcher Tomas Nido. Nido, 24, batted just .135/.179/.162 with n ...
