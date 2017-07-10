New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Luis-guillorme-2447.0

Getting to know Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

... of an impression with his glove than his bat. In 41 games with the Kingsport Mets in 2013, he hit .258/.337/.283. The following season, he hit a combined .283 ...

Tweets