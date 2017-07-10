New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bruce Expected To Be On Paternity Leave For Philadelphia Series
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 8m
... Reds for the birth of his second son. Bruce, 31, is batting cleanup for the Mets today, but is expected to miss New York’s upcoming series with the Philadelp ...
Tweets
-
RT @kateefeldman: I hope Jay Bruce loses the batting title by whatever this one failed at-bat is worth at the end of the year so we n… https://t.co/7dqBXZbO5rTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @timbhealey: "How come we never just have a normal day?" DiComo asks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The @Mets batted out of order in the top of the first. It's ok, we hate Wednesdays too.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYDailyNews: Mets gonna Mets https://t.co/oFFdWxFO9RBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets bat out of order against the Reds, lose a double and confuse everyone. https://t.co/f6SltGFumZNewspaper / Magazine
-
Yard Goats take the series with a 7-3 win. @FullingtonBus Final Score ? We head to Portland for a 4 game series b… https://t.co/tbM3Txsuz2Minors
- More Mets Tweets