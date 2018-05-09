New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Mets-bat-out-of-order-reds

Mets bat out of order, causing confusion vs. Reds | SI.com

by: Chris Chavez May 09, 2018 Sports Illustrated 14m

... the scoreboard at Great American Ball Park. In the top of the third inning, Mets manager Mickey Callaway went to check with the umpires about how to bat his ...

Tweets