New York Mets

The Comeback
10825585-e1525889619422

The Mets hit out of order in the first inning against the Reds

by: Joe Lucia The Comeback 3m

... t inning. It's all basically semantics and details but the point here is THE METS BATTED OUT OF ORDER. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2018 In the th ...

Tweets