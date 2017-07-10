New York Mets

Fox Sports
Sal_20romano_20describes_20his_20approach_20against_20the_20mets_1229402691764_mp4_video_1280x720_1362096_primary_audio_7_1280x720_1229422147770.vresize.1200.630.high.68

Sal Romano credits his success against Mets to a mixture of off-speed pitches

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 19m

... cific Apps Follow FOX Sports Hi, Ohio Sal Romano credits his success against Mets to a mixture of off-speed pitches Video Details May 9, 2018 at 4:20p ET | FO ...

Tweets