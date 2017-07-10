New York Mets

USA Today
13147cd0b0ea483496b26263d982e463

Cole wins again, pitches Astros to sweep in Oakland

by: (AP) USA Today 22m

... homer, a drive off A.J. Ramos (1-2). Catcher Devin Mesoraco started for the Mets and went 0 for 4, a day after the Reds dealt him to New York for pitcher Mat ...

Tweets