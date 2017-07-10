New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10745587_154511658_lowres

Plawecki Starts Hitting Progression

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 20m

... pril, caught baseballs for the first time on Tuesday since getting hurt. The Mets said on Wednesday they’re encouraged that Plawecki’s grip strength in his br ...

Tweets