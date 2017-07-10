New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Harvey to make his Reds debut against Dodgers (May 11, 2018)

by: STATS Fox Sports 7m

... ague career after posting a 9-19 record over the past three seasons with the Mets. Article continues below ... Harvey started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi F ...

Tweets