New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown

The Mets want you to know this food product exists

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

... azinmetsfood on May 10, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT Anyway if you want to see how the Mets are using Alyssa Rose here’s how. Oh and the replies to the tweet are a joy. ...

Tweets