New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets want you to know this food product exists
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
... azinmetsfood on May 10, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT Anyway if you want to see how the Mets are using Alyssa Rose here’s how. Oh and the replies to the tweet are a joy. ...
Tweets
-
A reptile dysfunction, right @DAonCBS ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Let's do a periscope at 1. Send your questions now or use #RecordMetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is idiotic.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Since topping out at 70-percent favorites to make the postseason a month ago, the Mets are now about half as likely… https://t.co/eY8ZDn5x8zBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@ItsPaulSewald on his journey to the @Mets: "It's easier to get here than it is to stay here."TV / Radio Network
-
Still surprised this is happening.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets