New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets' Vargas to skip next start in rotation

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 10m

... n, going 18-11 with a 4.16 ERA in 32 starts. The 35-year-old signed with the Mets in February, and then was hurt when hit by a line drive in his non-throwing ...

Tweets