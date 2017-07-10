New York Mets
Mets lineup card mishap: Callaway, staff meet ‘just to make sure we’re on top of things in future’ | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 4m
... the future.” On Wednesday, the Mets lost a runner in scoring position in the first inning when the lineup posted ...
RT @sdutPosner: Not many (any?) writers knew Kevin Towers better than @SDUTKrasovic ... this is a great tribute: https://t.co/z6kT1BjutBBeat Writer / Columnist
Unfortunately for the Mets, this is a hot streak.Brandon Nimmo is 5-for-his-last-30.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Mickey Callaway met with his field staff for 35 minutes to talk about lineup-card procedure. What did they change?… https://t.co/EBx8XIr8DHBeat Writer / Columnist
OPS at .978Blogger / Podcaster
Heard a few local voices claim this week that when/if the @Mets fall below 500, they will be looking up at that % t… https://t.co/aIRGC9ME85TV / Radio Personality
RT @BackAftaThis: Question for #Mets fans only. Would you like to see Matt Harvey pitch well tonight in his first start for the Reds?Beat Writer / Columnist
