New York Mets

North Jersey
636608936984053615-metsatl3

Mets want pitchers to use elbow guards at-bat after Jacob deGrom suffered hyperextension

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 10m

... sion , Staff Writer, @MattEhalt Published 6:40 p.m. ET May 12, 2018 CLOSE NY Mets' Jacob deGrom discusses his up-down session Tuesday Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer ...

Tweets