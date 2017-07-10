New York Mets

Daily News
Xlvl27wh244gw7ep3fvim7erxe

How Devin Mesoraco almost didn’t have a Mets jersey in debut

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 22s

... Mesoraco into uniform in time for the game. He took the challenge and the Mets activated their new catcher right away. Devin Mesoraco celebrates his first ...

Tweets