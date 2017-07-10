New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets' deGrom returns to face Phillies (May 12, 2018)

by: STATS Fox Sports 5m

... t the Giants during his last start. Eflin is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA against the Mets in his career. The Mets are 3-0 against the Phillies this season, and New Yo ...

Tweets