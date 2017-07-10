New York Mets

Daily News
Ldh4dyzduq5lmwrzcg4ygw5zau

Jacob deGrom takes early exit, Mets fall 4-2 to Phillies

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 3m

... ing with a hyperextended elbow. He pitched just one inning Sunday before the Mets removed him. DeGrom had to work extremely hard to get through that bottom of ...

Tweets