New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom produces shortest start of career in Mets' 4-2 loss to Phillies
by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 2m
... e and a 10-pitch strikeout of Maikel Franco kept the game scoreless. Former Mets manager Terry Collins has a threshold of roughly 40 pitches for a pitcher be ...
Tweets
-
Estimated distance on that Harper homer: 448 feet.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @genymets: FOLLOWERS to RETWEET will be entered to win this YOENIS CESPEDES GARDEN GNOME (UNOPENED)!! #LGM #RETWEET https://t.co/xKo83A96IcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway defends call to stick with Paul Sewald over Jerry Blevins, as second-guessing of Mets skipper conti… https://t.co/SkmeAsKNHONewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @timbhealey: Reds before trading for Matt Harvey: 8-27 Reds since trading for Matt Harvey: 6-0 https://t.co/cVjIIOFvAUBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are sending Dom Smith back to Vegas. https://t.co/jMD9EYWPmhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom pulled after one inning in return from DL https://t.co/VIdppvECFRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets