Dominic Smith optioned to triple A
by: Marshall Field — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
... through 31 games. Smith remains an option for future bench strength for the Mets, but may soon be passed on the depth charts by 23-year-old Peter Alonso, who ...
Phillies 4, Mets 2
Credit where due- ARod says when Dyson comes up, hit the ball to Joe West He did Plus cool shots of the turf that…
New Post: Jeff McNeil Hits For Cycle in Rumble Ponies Win #Mets
.@TimBritton looked at how many hits the Mets are recording per inning and the results are [checks notes] pretty da…
@mikemayerMMO Regardless of the outcomes he's already proved every critic wrong
He's slashing .307/.407/.673 on the season with 10 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 13 walks/12 strikeouts. Mets prospect Jeff McNeil has now hit for the cycle for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies today. He has a 1.090 OPS on the season.
