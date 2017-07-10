New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10830418

Player Meter: Position players, May 7-13

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4s

... ad homer in Friday night’s game. He holds a 169 wRC+ for the week. leads the Mets in wRC+ with a 194 for the week, buoyed by the two home runs he hit in Monda ...

Tweets