New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10834126_154511658_lowres

Pulling deGrom After One Inning Was The Right Move

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 7m

... ling deGrom when he was clearly getting pressed early on, even if it put the Mets in an early hole, is infinitely better than sticking by him, winning the gam ...

Tweets