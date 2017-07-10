New York Mets

The Mets Police
51fb8qatkdl._sx321_bo1204203200_

Caveat Emptor: Wait, Keith Hernandez’ Book “kinda ends in 1980” ??????

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

... the Mets. I was not given a review copy of the book so it’s entirely possible there a ...

Tweets