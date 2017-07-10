New York Mets

Studious Metsimus
Blue%252bjays%252blose%252bto%252bmets

Mets Have a 21-Year Streak on the Line Against Toronto

by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) Studious Metsimus 22m

... here's just one other American League team that the Mets are at least ten games over .500 against at Shea Stadium/Citi Field.  That w ...

Tweets