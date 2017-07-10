New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets deciding on potential DL stint for Yoenis Cespedes
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 35s
... hn Geliebter) Saturday's game between the Mets and Phillies has been postponed due to rain. Read More Share: Harvey pitches ...
Tweets
-
Jacob Rhame is here.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @D_AbrianoSNY: Unless multiple players report to the ballpark sick, Jose Reyes shouldn't ever start a game. To prevent that tonigh… https://t.co/fYz8U6UsQzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tuesday, May 15 vs. Toronto Brandon Nimmo – LF Juan Lagares – CF Asdrúbal Cabrera – 2B Wilmer Flores – 1B Jay… https://t.co/rKK4rY8tWQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cespedes out of lineup as Mets decide on potential DL stint https://t.co/awr3qnVBGeTV / Radio Network
-
No Cespedes. Plan was for him to sit one of these games.Check out how we line up vs. Toronto. #LGM https://t.co/3FhgEWoiPsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Yoenis Cespedes is out of the Mets' lineup for the second time in four games, this time against a lefty.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets