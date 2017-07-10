New York Mets
Mets place Blevins on paternity list
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6m
... able for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays at Citi Field. NEW YORK -- The Mets placed Jerry Blevins on the paternity list, recalled Buddy Baumann and Jacob ...
FOH with this nonsense.Would that leave the Mets as the only team without a no-hitter? I know Johan Santana came within that Carlos Beltra… https://t.co/MiPkUg1LIWBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MissionaryGuy1: @NYPost_Mets Mike Sir Please find it in your heart to RT again and help this little princess and her wonderful fami… https://t.co/ZQG1edVkDXBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets officials believe we will play tonight. There might be more concern over tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
Yoenis Cespedes’ hip flexor is not improving, but he won’t go on the DL yet: https://t.co/AVRAjVXuzTBlogger / Podcaster
On Science of Baseball presented by @sloan_kettering: @FigSNY reveals what Noah Syndergaard needs to do to be elite… https://t.co/ITWzOfbie3TV / Radio Network
If Yoenis Cespedes' hip flexor injury doesn't start showing signs of improvement soon, he could end up on the DL.… https://t.co/IS1S2JblXzTV / Radio Network
