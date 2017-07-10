New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Peter Alonso Homers Twice Including Walk-Off Blast
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 1m
... He had two hits on the night and has a 1.084 OPS for the season. Next up was Mets rising propsect Peter Alonso, and he hit a walk-off line drive homer to give ...
Tweets
-
RT @TheBadGuysPod: We’re proud to announce that we are now officially the 5th Mets podcast to endorse Peter Alonso https://t.co/otGjaVMRr0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mesoraco has reached base in all four of his plate appearances tonight. His bat hasn’t been flashy, but he is defin… https://t.co/N1FbV5t8iBBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@Amed_Rosario gave this one a ride. ?: https://t.co/vhbrGoAC1gOfficial Team Account
-
Jay Bruce is on pace for 13 home runs this season. Unless he completely lost his power overnight, this guy is going… https://t.co/zkHAXwDoaCBlogger / Podcaster
-
According to @Coopz22, Devin Mesoraco looks like someone who was just bitten by a zombie and is about to turn into… https://t.co/5jc5E8uglZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mesoraco walks! Again!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets