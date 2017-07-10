New York Mets

Sporting News
Yoenis-cespedes-042717-getty-ftr-usjpg_i0qh7rq6itrc1wbnanaw012qo

Yoenis Cespedes injury update: Mets outfielder (hip) placed on DL

by: kchiappelli@sportingnews.com (Kirstie Chiappelli) Sporting News 15s

... ey Callaway speaks to the media live. #LGM https://t.co/5kQjkI0UmN— New York Mets (@Mets) May 16, 2018 Cespedes initially suffered the injury May 6 against th ...

Tweets