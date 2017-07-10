New York Mets

Mets Officially Place Cespedes On DL With Strained Right Hip; Frazier May Be Activated Soon

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1m

... rying to play through his latest lower body injury. Now, he and the New York Mets are opting to play it safe. The Mets placed Cespedes on the 10-day disabled ...

