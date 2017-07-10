New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
10 days after getting hurt, Yoenis Cespedes finally lands on DL
by: NBC Sports — Yahoo Sports 2m
... eup since. He last played Sunday, and since the DL was still in play and the Mets wanted to be able to backdate it if possible, the team said he was only avai ...
Tweets
-
It’s pretty amazing what the grounds crew can do. 20 minutes ago that field looked like a swamp. Great, great job b… https://t.co/ZRuhDmvLTMTV / Radio Personality
-
Ever notice #Mets pitchers get hammered every time @timbhealey of Newsday is in booth. Then again? They get hammere… https://t.co/4srOLCVdhRHumor
-
.@keithhernandez: I tried to help @MattHarvey33 during Mets mess https://t.co/jggnoQ2adONewspaper / Magazine
-
Wheeler has allowed two homers today, was ahead in the count on both occasions.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sooooo...is there any more heavy rain coming towards Citi Field in the next few minutes?Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Diamond-Dry did not prevent Zack Wheeler from serving up a two-run homer to Teoscar Hernandez. Blue Jays 3, Mets 0 in the fourth.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets