Mets blown out in rain-plagued loss to Blue Jays, 12-1
by: Justin Tasch — NY Daily News 16m
... ball and crashing into the wall to complete the grab. J.A. Happ silenced the Mets for seven innings and also reached base three times. (Frank Franklin II/AP) ...
Excited to use this @HomewoodBat models that just arrived. ¡Bat for Pros! #LetsHitSomeDingers Llegaron los bates,… https://t.co/DqY5CqpfQGPlayer
RT @enosarris: Joey Votto pointed this out. Look how balanced Jose Altuve is throughout the zone. Where do you pitch him? https://t.co/iSl3ZJApvBTV / Radio Personality
RT @MatthewColler: This is good https://t.co/HVSfKgGv91TV / Radio Personality
Juan Lagares talks about his sprained left big toe, and how he feared at first it was broken.TV / Radio Network
Noah Syndergaard is having his 4th season averaging 10 or more SO/9 and fewer than 2.5 BB/9. Even accounting for t… https://t.co/uCAbiVVEByMisc
RT @MandelSNY: Let's zoom out and examine the Mets 1/4 of the way through the season, shall we? Also, what's @clintfrazier future… https://t.co/UcLdxLyxU4TV / Radio Network
