New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Josh-edgin-orioles-1024x1024

Josh Edgin Exercises Opt-Out Clause With Orioles

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 5m

... big league level. Last season, Edgin tossed a career-high 37 innings for the Mets and posted a 3.65 ERA that’s right in line with his career mark, though his ...

Tweets