New York Mets

The New York Times
17metsprint-facebookjumbo

Blue Jays 12, Mets 1: Yoenis Cespedes Hits the D.L. as Mets Fall to the Blue Jays

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 2m

... n the second year of a four-year, $110 million contract, started five of the Mets’ six games, and appeared in the sixth as a pinch-hitter. He ran slower than ...

Tweets